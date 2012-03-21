YoungArts Miami celebrates South Florida’s best and brightest artists

By Rebecca M. Gentry, YoungArts

From February 22-26, 2012, YoungArts hosted YoungArts Miami, a regional program bringing together the 57 national YoungArts winners from South Florida. Across the four-day period, the students experienced master classes and interdisciplinary workshops with visiting artists including Mikhail Baryshnikov, Michael Tilson Thomas, Edward Villella, Maria Martinez-Cañas, Daniel Arsham, Roberto Juarez, and other South Florida masters in a variety of disciplines. The visual arts, photography and cinematic arts winners displayed their work at Wynwood’s ARTSEEN gallery, and performances were held at The Colony Theatre and the New World Center.

On Sunday, February 26, more than 500 members of the community – including parents, high school teachers and officials, arts patrons of all ages and young people – enjoyed the final performance at the New World Center. This performance featured artists and other YoungArts alumni working together – pop and classical vocal performances combined with piano and guitar, as well as spoken word and jazz combinations and various forms of dance.

Following the performance, YoungArts recognized the winners and their high schools onstage and with a film by YoungArts alumni Rick Delgado (Visual Arts, 1992) and Isabela Dos Santos (Cinematic Arts, 2011). Each high school will receive an engraved award featuring the names of all 2012 winners from their school. David Stewart, 2012 Winner in Voice and a senior at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Pompano Beach, shared these thoughts on the experience:

“…thank you once more for another life changing week in Miami. This week was, perhaps, even better than the YoungArts (Finals) Week. It was a whole new level of personal (experience), having classes with these amazing teachers for 3 hours at a time, but having them alone to myself, or split with 2 or 3 others. It’s also breath-taking to involve myself in other people’s arts, working with dancers, musicians and artists alike to help me view my art from another point of view, and apply techniques of their art to mine. The opportunity to collaborate with these other amazing artists is just as beneficial as working with master teachers, we have just as much to learn from each other than we do from them, and this week allowed me to do just that. I now have a new appreciation for opera, jazz, poetry and visual art, one that I didn’t have before this week and these collaborations. That was truly the highlight of this week: working with others to create one work of art.

I cannot persuade you enough to do this regional program again. This was absolutely life changing, and I consider myself extraordinarily fortunate to have worked alongside some of the best teachers, students and coordinators in the world. My humble suggestion would be to not only do this in Miami, but perhaps take turns doing it in cities across America – Nashville, LA, NYC, Chicago, Boston, etc. I want everyone to have the same experience I have had in these past few days, so let me know what I can do to help and I will be there in a heartbeat.”