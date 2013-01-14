Youth Actors Company presents “Robin Hood” at Theatre Macon

“The Merry Adventures of Robin Hood” poster.

“He stole from the rich and he gave to the poor. He stood up to the man and he gave him what for. Our love for him now ain’t hard to explain. The hero of Canton, the man they call Jayne.” – Lyrics from “The Ballad of Jayne Cobb” from the television series “Firefly.”

The lyrics above are simply a modern reflection of the enduring legacy of one of England’s most famous myths — Robin Hood. Over the years, the story of Robin Hood has been told and retold. The tale has been adapted and the archetype of the heroic outlaw has reappeared throughout literature and art since medieval times. As much as I love the merry band of outlaws in Joss Whedon’s “Firefly,” it’s always good to revisit the character who started it all.

Theatre Macon’s Youth Actors Company is currently presenting “The Merry Adventures of Robin Hood,” a play based on the 1938 film “The Adventures of Robin Hood” starring Errol Flynn. In this version of the legend, Robin Hood is a Saxon noble living near the castle of Nottingham. In a fight against the oppression of local peasants, Robin Hood is forced into a life of banditry. His supporters, called his “Merry Men,” assist the outlaw in correcting the wrongs being done. This group includes such iconic characters as Maid Marian, Little John and Friar Tuck, all who help Robin Hood in his fight against the cruel Sheriff of Nottingham and the wicked King John. In the end, they hope to restore the rightful king, Richard I, to the throne.

