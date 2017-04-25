Knight Cities Winners Summit 2017

Civic innovators and local leaders from all 26 Knight communities will gather in Miami in June to celebrate the winners of the 2017 Knight Cities Challenge. Now in its third year, the challenge received more than 4,500 submissions with 144 selected as finalists. The winning ideas will be announced at the opening of the event.

The Knight Cities Challenge asks for ideas to make cities more successful. The challenge seeks to find projects that advance one or more of the key drivers of city success: talent, opportunity and engagement.