Future of the First Amendment 2006 Key Findings Part II

1. A majority of American high school students say they’re plugged into mainstream news on the Internet at least weekly. Eleven percent say they consume news daily on the Internet.

2. Students who go online get most of their news and information from the news pages of Internet portals such as Google and Yahoo!, national TV news sites and local daily newspaper web sites. Weblogs came in fourth place.

3. Most high school students find TV and newspapers to be the most accurate news sources. They don’t trust the accuracy of weblogs.

4. Despite their reliance on traditional news sources, nearly half say they also get news and information from entertainment programs at least once a week.