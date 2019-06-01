An Imperative to Innovate

REPORT DESCRIPTION

Serious efforts at media development in Eastern Europe have been under way since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Despite long-running efforts, there still exists a great need for media development assistance. This report aims to offer a modest contribution to the larger global effort to reflect upon and improve independent media development and to take account of initial experiences and act on innovative opportunities for moving forward. It does this by showing how media development promotes market-based democracy, examining the role of Central and Eastern European journalism training centers in media development and recommending ways that donors can more effectively approach the media environment in Central and Eastern Europe and beyond.