The First Amendment on Campus 2020 Report: College Students’ Views of Free Expression

topic

At Knight Foundation, our belief in freedom of expression is one of our core values and a longstanding pillar of our work. But free expression faces new challenges in the digital age. With traditional revenues in decline, news organizations, longstanding champions of First Amendment issues that reverberate beyond media, say they are less able to pursue legal cases. New media platforms are sparking debate about the regulation of speech. And on college campuses and in cities across the United States, protests are sparking questions about the right to assemble and when, if ever, the First Amendment should be restricted. Through research, education and support for initiatives such as the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, we’re helping to defend these basic rights.