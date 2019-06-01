Knight Smart Cities Forum 2018
KNIGHT SMART CITIES FORUM 2018
The inaugural Knight Smart Cities Forum, hosted by Knight Foundation, will take place Sept. 18 – 19, 2018 in Philadelphia.
This unique, invite-only event will include discussions and learning on how best to harness the growth of digital technology to improve the ways communities respond, connect to and engage with residents.
Sessions will focus on topics like:
- Designing cities for and with people
- Developing resident-driven autonomous vehicle strategies
- Defining what it means to be a “Smart City”
Knight believes Smart Cities should be driven by—and serve—the people who live in a place. Through a new area of investment, we seek to encourage and shape the demand for solutions that amplify the voices of all residents in building the innovative cities of tomorrow. Learn more about our strategy here.
