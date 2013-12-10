2013 Monster Drawing Rally in with a roar at the MOCAD

It was a lively scene, with the art assembly line cranking out pieces as fast as the ravenous public could buy them off the walls.

By the second shift, the MOCAD was packed with art lovers.

In a repeat of last year’s monstrously fun and successful fundraiser, the MOCAD (a Knight Arts grantee) hosted its second Monster Drawing Rally on the evening of Friday, December 6. The event was well-attended and featured even more local favorite and emerging artists, who generously donated their talents in two-hour drawing shifts, during which time they produced works that immediately hit the market, going up for sale at the set price of $40—an indisputable bargain for an original work of art.

Artist Corrie Baldauf, hard at work on a piece that pays tribute to Michael Alston, a well-known Detroit panhandler who was killed by a hit and run driver this summer.

Artist Hamilton Poe did portraits from the crowd without looking at the paper.

Artist Jonathan Rajewski garnered crowd participation, asking attendees to chew gum for use in his piece.

Word on the event has spread since last year, and the MOCAD was busier than ever with folks on the hunt for attainable works by some of their favorite Detroit artists, as well as virtual unknowns breaking into the scene. The artists, too, were stepping up their game, with many bringing in props to support their work, such as Cedric Tai’s fascinating geometric screenprints out of liquid graphite, or the plunger RE-MADE brought to be his muse.

The event’s youngest artist, Elvin P., whose portrait of a bird and rabbit was a hot item.

MOCAD’s Special Events Coordinator Leto Rankine, and the wall of art for sale. All pieces were $40.

Big ups as usual to the MOCAD for a fun-and-fundraising event. Hopefully everyone walked away happy!