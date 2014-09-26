A whirlwind of Detroit Design Festival activities, in full swing all weekend

The 2014 Detroit Design Festival is underway, and intersected with the Third Thursday After Dark action at the Eastern Market, where the 2014 AIA Detroit Architecture Awards were held. Awards were meted out for buildings, interiors, as well as a gold medal to Mark Nickita, a young architect award for Tracy L. Sweeney, and the Charles Blessing Award to Chris Lambert.

DDF installations are springing up all over town.

OmniCorp Detroit caters to the tech-savvy makers, and those looking to get into the process.

The regular Third Thursday was in full swing, with OmniCorp Detroit’s open house for the tech-curious, Red Bull House of Art throwing down with beats and endless energy drinks, and an array of vendors catering to the crowd, with chicken and waffles to artisanal ice cream, and rides on the built-for-two L’Arramee Sail Swings by Laavu Studio.

Getting in the swing of Eastern Market After Hours.

Print-based shows and events are also running all over town, concurrent with the Mid-America Print Council (MPAC) Conference. One Thursday, September 25th there was a group print show at Holding House Detroit, a new art workspace in the Southwest, featuring work by Cindi Ford, Jeffrey Evergreen, Andrea Eckert, Adrienne Dunkerley and Toby Millman.

Hopefully just the start of great events to come from Holding House.

If you missed it, you’ll have a chance to catch another group show over at Signal Return, with a special MPAC reception on Friday, September 26th from 6-9 p.m.

The show at Signal Return includes 20 participating artists.

Of course, 2014 DLECTRICITY will be lighting up midtown Detroit all weekend, with a roster of Friday and Saturday night happenings, but be sure not to miss out on the grand opening weekend of the Michigan Audio Heritage Society (MHAS) Museum, in conjunction with two nights of performances by Vibes from the Tribe in celebration of the 75th birthday of Phil Ranelin, founder of Detroit’s iconic Tribe Records, on September 26th and 27th at Trinosophes.