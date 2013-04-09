Art X Preview: a showcase of the Kresge Arts Experience

Big art times are beginning with a kickoff reception on Wednesday, April 10, as Art X 2013 will fill the Sugar Hill Arts District and surrounding Cass Corridor area with a five day blowout featuring work by past Kresge Grant recipients.

More details available at the MOCAD about opening night registration.

Festivities begin at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (a Knight Arts grantee), with a welcome and introductions starting at 6:15 p.m., followed by a processional performance by My Brightest Diamond’s Shara Worden, in collaboration with Detroit Party Marching Band. This performance, like everything on the Art X program, is a free event, beginning at MOCAD and proceeding to the First Congregational Church for a concert featuring the ethereal and haunting indie-rock of My Brightest Diamond and new music arrangements by Worden that include the marching band.

Worden, performing solo at The Yes Farm in 2009.

Meanwhile, back at the MOCAD, an evening of video screening, a live DJ and a music performance by Kris Johnson & Friends will round out the opening ceremonies. Other events will take place in nearby art hotspots, including a performance by Ken Meisel & Passalacqua at the N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art.

One half of Detroit MC duo Passalacqua.

Save some energy! Wednesday is only the jumping off point for five solid days of art events that range across mediums and performance spaces too numerous to name. The best way to plan a sufficiently art-packed schedule is to visit www.artxdetroit.com and get the lay of the land, or rustle up one of the handy programs that include a map of all the events and ongoing installations, some of which will continue throughout the month of April.

There’s a lot to look forward to this week, as Art X promises to be a truly eclectic event with something to excite and inspire art lovers of all stripes.