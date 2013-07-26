Art your engines: Pinewood Derby II at Popps Packing

Pinewood Derby II: putting the fun in fundraising!

Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27th, Popps Packing will be holding the Pinewood Derby II, the second annual racing event and fundraiser to support the organization’s fall programming, which includes exhibitions and performances, as well as some capital improvements to their new project space across the street, Popps Emporium. Popps has asked 100 local artist to design and create a derby car that will be raced and auctioned off during the event, which takes place from 3-10 p.m. tomorrow. Some of the cars will race and some are just for spectacle. The art races begin at 7 p.m. and will take place in the Popps Packing Garden on a homemade derby track designed just for these unique cars. The silent auction closes at 9 p.m. and winning bidders take their car home that night.

Some of the art cars up for silent auction at the event.

There is also a community potluck picnic earlier in the day and a special kids race at 4 p.m. Popps hosted a workshop a few weeks ago where neighborhood kids created cars at their studio/shop. The kids’ cars are not for sale.

What a great opportunity to get your hands on a unique piece by one of your favorite Detroit artists, such as this “Untitled” piece by 2013 Kresge Grant recipient Jon Brumit.

A car by artist George Rahme, who will also be DJing the event.

Local artist and DJ George Rahme will be playing awesome records during the event, and food for sale includes grilled cheese sandwiches, lamb kofta pitas and homemade rum cakes. Whatever your weekend plans, make sure to take time out to visit the Pinewood Derby II at Popps Packing in Hamtramck; it’s going to be a racing good time!