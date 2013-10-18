Artist Jerome Ferretti lays it down at Skillshare workshop at Detroit Mercantile

Jerome Ferretti demonstrates the basics.

On Saturday, October 12th, the Detroit Mercantile and Carhartt hosted a free Skillshare workshop. Artist and master bricklayer Jerome Ferretti—whose work and personality was featured in the movie “Searching for Sugar Man”—led the workshop, which covered the basics of planning a masonry project, tuck-pointing, bricklaying,and repairs. Ferretti’s experience translated to a presentation that seemed completely effortless, both in the execution of difficult masonry techniques and in addressing specific concerns and questions from the audience on the fly.

Participants were welcome to attempt techniques during the workshop.

Aside from demonstrating the basics of bricklaying, from terminology to techniques, Ferretti managed to give a great glimpse into his personality and artistic perspective. After tirelessly answering questions and demonstrating construction of an actual chimney on a table (supported by a jack to take the enormous weight), Ferretti walked the participants through a slideshow of some of his outstanding artistic brickwork sculptures.

An example of Ferretti’s custom painted brickwork.

A commissioned fireplace by Ferretti in a private residence.

“Four Seasons” Obelisks by Ferretti.

Ferretti was assisted by his niece Tina, who ran the perimeter of the workshop, supplying him with tools and reminders, and working vigilantly one-on-one with participants in troubleshooting their tuck-pointing techniques.

Ferretti and Tina (left) working on the Monumental Kitty sculpture in North Corktown.

Tina demonstrating the finer points of tuck-pointing.

Altogether, an engaging and entertaining workshop, which was followed by another covering bicycle pannier construction by Darrin Brouhard of The Hub. Next up from Skillshare at Detroit Mercantile: Planning & Building Your Solar Pod by Vaughn Johnson from Greening of Detroit, and Basic Forging Techniques by the Smith Shop, both coming up on November 2nd.