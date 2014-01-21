Artist profile: Chris Butterfield, purveyor of sound

Chris Butterfield, among the stacks at Found Sound, his record shop in Ferndale.

There is an indefinable yet definite point where a record collection jumps the banks of personal obsession and becomes a cottage industry. Detroiter Chris Butterfield’s record store, Found Sound in Ferndale, is just one manifestation of his sprawling and multifaceted relationship with music and its makers in the city of Detroit. Thriving in its second year on Ferndale’s main drag, west of Woodward on 9 Mile, Found Sound plays host to an array of live monthly events, such as Comics�•Raps•�Records presented by Sheefy McFly on Saturday, January 18. Upcoming February events include TYVEK, headlining on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m., with Chit Chat from Ypsilanti and DJ Guelf. Another free event takes place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.: The Secrets of Motown Sound presented by Drew Schultz.

Pink Lightning, seen here rocking the 2012 Dally in the Ally, always raise the bar on an energetic stage show.

Butterfield (left), participating in a performance by Cabaret Black Eye during MOCAD’s Brain Frame event last October.

Aside from Found Sound, Butterfield is the frontman for popular local band Pink Lightning, which will be playing at the New Dodge Lounge in Hamtramck on Friday, January 24, and well worth the $5 cover. Beyond that, Butterfield was eager to mention a new Classical Music Club he’s emceeing over at the Jam Handy Building, which will have a gathering this Sunday, January 26 from 7:30-10 p.m. This collective listening/discussion series has previously centered around particular pieces of classical music, and the upcoming Sunday event expands into the realm of original classical composition. Classical music buffs and neophytes alike are encouraged to join the event!

Recently and upcoming at Found Sound.

Be sure to catch up with Chris, behind the counter, onstage, or chilling to the classics, if you’re looking for someone with real passion for all aspects of phonic appreciation. As he was overheard reassuring a nervous 15-year-old patron at Found Sound, “There is no such thing as a guilty pleasure, when it comes to music.”