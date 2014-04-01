Artists find layers of truth within the “Big Happy Lie” at Public Pool

“Untitled” by Don Staes.

Of the diverse exhibitions at Public Pool, a common theme emerges that strikes to the core of this blogger’s particular art fancies. Foremost, a tendency to create interactive art experiences, which democratize the process of artmaking and art appreciation—in marked contrast to the rarefied nature of the prototypical fine art venue. While the art world can seem to consciously project sterile, hushed environments, with a great divide between maker and viewer, Public Pool favors an inclusive and conversational vibe, often having featured artists on hand for casual interaction during their Saturday open gallery hours.

Martin Anand (left) and his friend Bruno working on collages at Public Pool.

This was the case on Saturday, March 29th, when I dropped in on Public Pool’s latest, “The Big Happy Lie Did Not Come True!” featuring renowned DJ and multi-media artist Martin Anand, who curated the show and included the work of friends Don Staes and Frank Dries. Anand was engaged in an open collage-making activity, and glad to discuss art, advertising, society and anything else.

Participatory collage work that has accumulated during the activity session.

Anand’s pieces in the show were rendered on plywood, with a preternaturally smooth finish.

The show is comprised of more painterly and traditional subject matter than many in Public Pool’s recent run, and draws its title and inspiration from a poem, also penned by Anand:

The big happy like did not come true Dealing in matters approaching complete distinct abstraction The question is the question Artwork for title Post-rave minimal funk Random, strange out-of-the-blue thoughts in my head Screaming silently in agony Crossroads that lead nowhere The power of identical words / images to induce different meanings Seductively beautiful brilliant mistakes Incubator Search & destroy The novelty of repetition is wearing thin

Multitudinous layers are the watchword of the show, as in these pieces by Frank Dries.

One wall is dominated by Don Staes’ sketches which, much like his finished paintings, invoke a sense of scale appropriate to murals.

Anand will be around every Saturday though the run of the show, which continues through April 19th, with different activities throughout.