Ask questions about the next Knight News Challenge on Libraries

The submissions phase for our next Knight News Challenge on Libraries is right around the corner, and we’re excited about all the ideas you might have to answer the question: How might libraries serve 21st century information needs?

Want to learn more about the Knight News Challenge on Libraries?

Knight’s John Bracken will be hosting a reddit Ask Me Anything chat on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. ET. To join, go to reddit IAmA and click on the thread titled “I’m John Bracken, VP for media innovation at Knight Foundation. AMA about the Knight News Challenge on Libraries, our nationwide search for ideas, Knight Foundation and everything else.”

Before the challenge opens for submissions on Wednesday, Feb. 24, there will be several opportunities for you to hear from us and ask questions about the challenge.

The first is this week. On Thursday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. ET, join Chris Barr, Knight’s director of media innovation, and previous Knight News Challenge winners Jason Griffey and Jenica Rogers of the Measure the Future project, to explore the future of libraries and potential ideas for the challenge during an Online Computer Library Center webinar.

We also have three virtual office hours planned, on Feb. 11, 25 and March 16, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET each day. You can chat with members of Knight’s Media Innovation team, ask questions about the application process and discuss your ideas. Access the meetings online using ID 451 981 706 or participate via phone by calling (888) 240-2560.

Until then, if you are interested in learning more, please visit newschallenge.org, the Knight Blog or follow #newschallenge on Twitter for updates. You can also reach us with questions on Twitter via @knightfdn, @heychrisbarr, or via e-mail at [email protected]. You can sign up for News Challenge alerts here.