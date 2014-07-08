Campus Martius plays in the summertime, with the help of CAMP Detroit

This summer, Campus Martius, perhaps best known for providing wintertime extracurricular fun in the form of its popular ice-skating rink, has expanded into a whole new season, with a host of summertime activities open and free to the public.

Local detailing on one of the public pianos.

The partnership between the City of Detroit, Opportunity Detroit, Downtown Detroit Partnership and the Detroit Recreation Department is generating a multitude of activities, including a sand volleyball court (called “The Beach”) and four basketball half-courts, free ping-pong, beanbag toss, checkers and backgammon (pieces provided), a full agenda of live music and other performances, and a series of interactive installations by CAMP Detroit.

Some Detroiters engaged in a round of ping-pong, free to all!

There is “Ernst: King of Cats,” a massive interactive cat-man puppet made by Sean Hages, which will dance according to the whims of operators on the ground. There is also the “Dystopian Disco: Sonic Crystals,” by Bethany Shorb and Kip Ewing, which “gives the iconic mirror ball a prismatic twist.”

“Ernst: King of Cats” wants to play with you!

“Dystopian Disco: Sonic Crystals.”

Also provided are a duo of pianos adjacent to the Campus Martius circle, where passersby can play their hearts out (see video above for the Missed Connection of my life). Obviously Opportunity Detroit is on a mission to get Metro Detroiters engaged with the walkable Downtown area, and CAMP Detroit is their perfect partner in crime. Make your way down to Campus Martius to catch some fun in the sun this summer!