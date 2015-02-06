Celebrate Black History Month with an outstanding lineup from the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights

The Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights, on the WSU Law School campus. Picture courtesy of the SHW Group

Photo courtesy of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Then on Tuesday, February 10th from 12:15-1:30 p.m. in the Spencer M. Partrich Auditorium, there will be a Black Judges Panel discussion, with Judges Deborah Geraldine Ford, Denise Page Hood, Terrance Keith, Cylenthia Miller and Elizabeth Stafford. On Thursday, February 19th from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., there will be a Soul Food Café and screening of the film Eyes on the Prize at the the Spencer M. Partrich Atrium & Auditorium. The event will be catered by Faustina’s Creole and Soul Food, and costs $5 for the meal and movie.

Eyes on the Prize is a 14-hour documentary on the American Civil Rights Movement. An excerpt will be screened at the Soul Food Cafe & Movie Screening on Thursday, February 19th.

Later that same day, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., again at the the Spencer M. Partrich Auditorium, there will be a discussion with Professor Thabati Lewis, “Police Issues Affecting the Black Community,” co-sponsored by the Wayne State University Department of Africana Studies. Free food is provided with the discussion. Toward the end of the month, there will be two teach-ins, the first on Monday, February 23rd from 12:15-1:15 p.m. with Professor Adele Morrison: “Socio-legal Issues in the Black LGBT Community,” and the second with Professor Steven Winter: “Defending Civil Rights with the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund,” on Wednesday, February 25th, from 12:15-1:15 p.m. Both teach-ins will take place in the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights Lecture Hall (2242), and both include free food.

Hats off to the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights for offering such a thoughtful and varied array of opportunities this month to get better acquainted with black history, and even more importantly, black future. Hope to see you there!