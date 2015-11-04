Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum offers insights into art collecting

Photo: A celebration of nations inside the Charles H. Wright’s central atrium.

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, which has received more than $1.5 million in Knight Foundation funding over the years, opened a new exhibit over Halloween weekend: “Collect: The Power of Knowing,” curated by Dr. Cledie Collins Taylor. The exhibit showcases an eclectic group of art objects that come from various collections of African art, including a number of personal collections that would be otherwise difficult for the public to access.

The result is a varied cross-section of objects, which run the gamut from historical artifacts to stained glass windows to contemporary pieces by living artists still practicing today. Through a series of interviews captured in a video that accompanies the exhibit, “Collect” converts the personal tastes and whims of individual collectors into a form of zeitgeist structured around specific item types–chairs and thrones, helmets and masks, a variety of paintings.

A video by Richard Reeves that accompanies the exhibition.

“Every story was different and heartfelt. When editing the interviews, I was able to see the differences and similarities in their stories and gain a better understanding of why Dr. Taylor picked each of these collectors to display a piece,” says Richard Reeves, who created the video.

One living artist whose work is included in the show is David Philpot, whose impressive timepiece-encrusted seat, “Who’s Watching Who,” sits right at the center of the exhibition. The work features Philpot’s trademark tendency for decorative embellishment and object repetition—detailing most often seen adorning his staffs and walking sticks. Like most of the chair-forms on display in the exhibit, Philpot’s piece carries a regal gravitas, which instinctively suggests a throne of some kind.

“Who’s Watching Who” by David Philpot.

“I am so honored to be in a show at the Charles Wright,” says Philpot. “It has been my dream since I came to live in Detroit almost four years ago. I have been in many shows in the 40 years that I have been making art, and this is one of the highest caliber of presentation and works. I enjoy having my work displayed with works from Africa, especially right across from a bronze chair by Carl Nielbock, my friend and collaborator on a project. It is good that collectors and creators are exhibiting works together.”

Of course, bringing together so many items from so many collections is no easy feat, and much respect is due to the staff at the Charles H. Wright, including Museum Curator Patrina Chatman and its Director of Public Programs, Charles Ferrell. According to Michael Madigan, who attended the opening gala on Oct. 31, “A number of distinguished visitors from Africa, Europe and other U.S. cities were present, including the American actor Danny Glover.”

This breadth of interest in the collection must have been a gratifying payoff for the staff of the Wright, as well as the dedicated collectors who were generous in sharing their treasures over the next few months (the exhibit runs until March 27, 2016). The passion of these individuals for their art collections shines through, unifying an otherwise wildly diverse exhibit.