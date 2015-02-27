Corrie Baldauf and Rose DeSloover in colorful conversation at 9338 Campau

The discussion was fluid and far-ranging, highlighting a number of similarities between these two artists, separated by a generation. Both wield color as a key material—DeSloover in the form of hardware store paint chips, and Baldauf most recently in her astounding work of deconstructed fiction, the Infinite Jest Project. There are spiritual undertones and conscious cultivation of chance in the work of both women, as well as an engagement with various of the writings of philosopher Walter Benjamin—The Arcades Project for DeSloover, and “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction” for Baldauf. These and many other areas of overlap led to an easy conversational atmosphere, which included audience input and the bird’s-eye perspective afforded by the writing completed for Essay’d, which can be seen here. Baldauf (left) and DeSloover (right) producing work with eerie synchronicity. Photo by Jeff Cancelosi