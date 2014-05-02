Deerhoof, AWKWAFINA and Celestial Shore rock the MOCAD

Arts / Article
May 2, 2014 by

There is unquestionable hipster cache in early-stage fandom, scene-topping achieved through claims on a band before they were huge. While there may be some satisfaction to be had in the mode of early adopter, there is something amazing about seeing a band that has come into its own, and been there long enough to get comfortable. So it goes with Deerhoof, a charming four-person noise collective that formed in San Francisco in 1994, and has been quietly building a devoted following ever since.

Deerhoof and fans.

In their headline spot at the MOCAD (a Knight Arts grantee) on Friday, April 25, Deerhoof was in their element as a veteran band—unphased by technical hiccups and turning in a signature performance, by turns playful and scorching, capped with a classic Ramones cover.

Deerhoof: a charming, noisy legend in their own time.

Deerhoof: a charming, noisy legend in their own time.

In the role of ingénue opener was the Brooklyn three-piece Celestial Shore; no doubt there are those among the crowd already marking their calendars to say they saw them when. Rocking boy-falsettos over alternating time signatures and infectious pop riffs, Celestial Shore fits nicely in with the kind of category-defiance music that is Deerhoof’s hallmark.

Celestial Shore, making sound waves.

Celestial Shore, making sound waves.

But the real surprise package of the evening was the middle slot, filled by the one-woman combination of stand-up comedy and cold gangsta styling, Queens-based rapper AWKWAFINA. Hailing from Queens, N.Y. and delivering insanely on-point flows that are equal parts feminist screed, off-color wordplay and tight self-produced beats, AWKWAFINA converted a skeptical crowd to devotees in under two minutes.

Awkward stage banter and smooth-as-silk flows.

Awkward stage banter and smooth-as-silk flows.

If you really want to notch some street cred, throw a little of this in your playlist.

MOCAD4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; www.mocadetroit.org

Recent Content