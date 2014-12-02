“Delray: Beyond Isolation,” giving face and voice to residents of a forgotten neighborhood

Detail from “Erica” by Karpov.

Last week was the last chance to see “Delray: Beyond Isolation,” a collection of black and white photographs by Karpov the Wrecked Train, which was on display at Galerie Camille from Friday, November 21st through Saturday, November 29th, as part of the ongoing event/art series organized through WDET in partnership with local art spaces (including The Dress Show at Public Pool earlier this year).

The show pairs audio and photographic coverage of Delray residents in their natural environs.

Like other installations in the series, the exhibit combined beautiful images partnered with interviews that could be heard through headphones installed throughout the space, enabling the subjects of these portraits to tell their story on multiple levels.

Each image is a striking window into the life of a Delray neighbor, many with a story supplied through the headphones.

In a world increasingly digital, real black and white film and archival matte prints seem appropriate media for the citizenry of the much-beleaguered Delray neighborhood—one that stands out, even in a city of forgotten places, as a place left very much alone by the march of progress. However, these portraits serve as a reminder of the nobility and beauty of people and places, even those left far out of the spotlight, and several of the works stand out as exemplary photography, regardless of context.

Detail from the stunning family portrait, “Maria.”

A beautiful and contemplative show, beautifully realized by journalists, photographers and subjects alike. With such thoughtful execution and an eye for uncovering the hidden populations of Metro Detroit, it is exciting to imagine what might be next.