A page-turning good time: Detroit Art Book Fair

From Oct. 17-18, independent bookseller and Knight Arts Challenge winner DittoDitto hosted the third annual Detroit Art Book Fair. The event was held at Trinosophes, a fellow Knight Arts Challenge winner, where dialogue was certainly flowing as art enthusiasts and bibliophiles gathered in droves for creative and fiscal exchanges with a range of booksellers.

I caught a word with co-organizer and DittoDitto founder Maia Asshaq about the fair, and the inspiration for DittoDitto.

DittoDitto founder and book fair co-organizer Maia Asshaq.

What inspired you to create this event? Megan Major (whom I co-organize the fair with) and I attended the Philadelphia Art Book Fair a few years ago and both had a really awesome experience. Megan, who is a photographer, became inspired to create her own photo books after seeing the ones at the fair and talking with so many great publishers. I was just starting to think about having my own shop and publishing books for other artists, so the fair was equally informative [and] inspiring to me. I remember she and I coming back to Detroit and being so energized to create our own publications. We also decided to start planning a Detroit Art Book Fair later that year.

Have you seen it grow and build momentum? Yes! The number of vendors has remained, and will remain, about the same: between 30-40 tables. We like that number because we’d like to continue doing the fair at Trinosophes and because it’s important that the fair size is manageable for visitors and for us. One of our favorite things about the Detroit Art Book Fair is that people have time to engage with the work that is presented without feeling too overwhelmed. We did see an increase in visitors this year, and for the first time we added a few programs organized by poet Megan Stockton. This was a great way to expand the fair a bit beyond just publishers, while maintaining the feel of previous years.

“One Minute” by Brad Thiele, on Nontsikelelo Mutiti’s table.