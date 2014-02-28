Detroit’s Haute to Death takes New York with “Emergency Nothing”

Detroit takes to the road this month, with Culturefix Gallery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side playing host to “Emergency Nothing,” a group exhibition featuring the art, culture and aesthetic universe of Detroit’s monthly nightlife staple, Haute to Death.”

“Emergency Nothing” delivers Detroit style to New York’s doorstep.

The exhibit, which opened on February 20th and runs through March 2nd, is curated by Haute to Death co-founders and artists Jon Dones and Ash Nowak, and features multifaceted works by Detroiters Davin Brainard, Eugene-Carland, Vaughn Taormina, Cristin Richard, Alison Wong, Mariam Ezzat, Andy Gabrysiak and John Maggie. The event is presented by Playground Detroit, a creative platform connecting emerging artists from Detroit with exposure and collaborative opportunities in New York City. On Saturday, February 23rd, Culturefix hosted a live-streaming panel discussion featuring Nowak and Dones, as well as Richard and Taormina; it can be seen above. On Thursday, February 27th, Haute to Death showed Brooklyn what they do best, staging a Detroit-style throwdown featuring live performances by Count Mack, Danielle Parente, Hefna Gwap, Deanna Viva Garcia, Napoleon, KaBoom, and of course, signature DJ sets by Haute to Death.

Haute to Death has been organizing their Third Saturday monthly dance parties for coming on six years years, drawing on a party tradition established by Untitled, Dorkwave and SASS. The action is always at Temple Bar, which organizers describe as “Detroit’s most precious little diamond in the rough and its oldest dance floor. The bar has become a one of the city’s most sought after places to DJ for those in the know. Before Haute to Death, few dared to step foot inside.”

Look out, New York. Detroit’s come to play.