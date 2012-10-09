DLECTRICITY 2012 was an electrifying success

“Contour1,” by Brienne Willcock & Robert White, projected onto the back of the Detroit Public Library.

Spirits were not dampened by a rainy beginning on Friday, and Woodward Avenue was packed on a cool, clear Saturday evening, with people out to experience and enjoy the DLECTRICITY Festival, mirroring the official Blanche Nuit (“White Night”) taking place in Paris, as well as “Bring to Light” in New York City.

“Glowing, amber-light flowers” were a part of “Public Constructions: A Mini Night Park” on Warren, comprised entirely of construction site materials.

The Sugar Hill Block Party between Canfield and Garfield was a laser light show of roller-disco proportions.

Installations ranged from film screenings and projections on buildings, performance pieces, mobile stages and events involving crowd interaction. It seemed wherever you turned, walking down Woodward and the surrounding blocks, there were people and all kinds of venues getting in on the fun, including Be Nice Yoga, People’s Records, the MOCAD (a Knight Arts grantee), DIA and the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, to name a few.

“The Mothership and Mental Machine,” an interactive tribute to Detroit DJ “The Electrifying Mojo,” outside People’s Records.

“Community Beacons,” user-powered light drums, in front of YOUR TEXT HERE – projections of text sent in by the audience.

Saturday night also featured the official Bike Light Parade, which featured DIY participants of all ages, as well as the Share Detroit (Rheostat Ride) bike brigade creating an impressive roving neon letter display.

Detroiter and bright idea man, following the Bike Light Parade.

“Dear Theorist” – Share Detroit riders in front of the MOCAD following the parade.

It was heartening to see such an enthusiastic turnout and rigorous participation in DLECTRICITY’s first year. Knowing the audience is out there, one hopes such events will only continue to grow and multiply, in a city with such a surplus of original and available spaces and an abundance of artistic spirits.

“The Ice Cave,” a mobile sculpture featuring performances of all kinds.