DLECTRICITY 2014 Dlights Dtroit!

The DIA and the Detroit Public Library Main Branch were the screens for twin projections of “P.O.V.” by Mindfield, a fascinating short film on an endless loop throughout the weekend nights.

DLECTRICITY 2014 was more packed than ever this year, bursting at the seams with incredible installations by local, national and international participants, as well as excited attendees who lined the streets, unfazed by obstructions from the M1 Rail construction, reveling in the exquisite autumn nights of the event weekend, the 26th and 27th of September.

The Light Bike Parade was more popular than ever, with thousands of participants rolling through the streets.

Illuminated signs with some unorthodox directions lined the Light Bike Parade route.

All the Midtown art players were representing, with a multiple dance parties going down at the MOCAD, installations all over CCS, and the DIA hosting a captivating video projection loop, to name but a few of the weekend’s happenings. For my money, the two most impactful pieces were a haunting installation by Charlotte Beckett, called simply “Light”–an otherwordly stack of internally-lit blue containers tucked away alongside the Detroit Cathedral Church of St. Paul–and “OMO Trip” by Pani Pawlowsky and Monika Szpener, a video projected against immaculate white garbage, creating a three-dimensional video experience.

“Light” by Charlotte Beckett.

“OMO Trip” by Pani Pawlowsky and Monika Szpener.

An exotic creature spotted outside the MOCAD.

Megan Heeres rigged up the bell tower at the First Congregational Church on Woodward so that it lit up interactively, based on the movements of festival attendees milling beneath it. Kitty corner to the MOCAD was “Late Night D-Lite” by Rhonda Weppler and Trevor Mahovsky, a distribution point for illuminated lanterns that mimic the shape of convenience store products.

Megan Heeres (left) beneath her interactive bell tower.

Attendees lined up down the block to get a lantern of their own.

These are just a fraction of the offerings brought to the table to the enjoyment of Metro Detroiters young and old.

Throwdown in the MOCAD parking lot; “Broken Dance (Beatboxed)” by Shaun Gladwell.