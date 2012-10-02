DLECTRICITY to light up Detroit this weekend

Site-specific installations (like this one from Bring to Light 2010, in New York) will draw upon the convergence of light, technology and art.

Building on a tradition established in France the mid-’80s, Detroit will join the international festival of electricity known as Nuit Blanche (“White Night”) for the first time this year, with DLECTRICITY — a two-night celebration that will stage a series of light-based art and cultural events at various locations around the city, this Friday, October 5 and Saturday, October 6.

Many of the festival’s installations, like this one at Bring to Light 2010 in New York City, will encourage audience participation.

The festival coincides with the official Nuit Blanche, in it’s 10th year in Paris, as well as “Bring to Light” in New York. Since its inception, nighttime festivals of this sort have come to be celebrated in over 100 other cities, including Havana, Barcelona and St. Petersburg, with countless others becoming candidates every year (Melbourne is rumored to be planning to join the fun in 2013).

From the DLECTRICITY website, a preview of YOUR TEXT HERE – an installation consisting of the projection of anonymous, audience-generated text messages onto a building’s façade.

It bears consideration what a Nuit Blanche will look like in a city that notoriously struggles to keep its street lights operational, but DLECTRICITY has a exciting array of events lined up, including free shadow puppet theater at the DIA, a participation-friendly Light Bike Parade — with OmniCorps Detroit hosting a Light Bike Workshop at 5 p.m. on Saturday to get your ride illuminated before the event, and more than 30 other happenings bringing light to the city.

From the DLECTRICITY website, information and route for the Light Bike Parade.

The scene at OmniCorp Detroit during the recent Eastern Market After Hours. OCD will be participating in a Light Bike Workshop, to get participants prepped for the parade on Saturday night.