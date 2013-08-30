“Factory Setting: the space of labor” is in powerful progression at 2739 Edwin

A large-scale photo weaving installation in progress at 2739 Edwin Gallery.

“Factory Setting: the space of labor” is an installation-in-progress by Tsz Yan Ng, taking place at 2739 Edwin Gallery with viewing hours from 1-5 p.m. every Saturday (including tomorrow, August 31, and the closing reception next Saturday, September 7, from 6-9 p.m.). These are your chances to view the work in progress and completed piece, which constitutes a massive weaving of two large-scale photographs taken from the exterior and interior of a Chinese textile-weaving factory for which the artist is one of the architects of record.

The artist drew upon her design experience for multiple aspects of the project, including the architecture of the original factory and the creation of the custom table loom.

The process is intricate and intensive, involving first the design and construction of a paper loom, and then the detailed threading of weft and warp “threads” of the printed photographic material. Ng is active in her work during the gallery’s open hours, but the final product will represent dozens of hours of labor. Her focus on process, the multi-dimensional nature of her perspective on the work and the subject, and her generally approachable nature make this piece fascinating, and one that I will certainly be revisiting to see the progress.

Now that the stage has been set, the work of weaving is progressing quickly.

The final image, as laid out using imaging software, looks to be a powerful piece in its own right, with an interplay of scale and contrast between human and industrial subject matter. Overall, excellent and moving work in progress over at 2739 Edwin, a place that continues to push an agenda around the nature of art in our daily lives.