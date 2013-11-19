Film ‘Detroit Unleaded’ speeds toward realism

Director and co-writer Rola Nashef introduces her film.

Tonight (Nov. 19) is your last chance to see the first release of “Detroit Unleaded,” a small, independent film co-written and directed by Rola Nashef.

The filmed premiered in the United States on Wednesday, Nov. 13, for a weeklong opening run at the Detroit Film Theatre. Nashef was on hand Sunday to introduce the film.

It is a fitting opening location for this movie, in which the action centers around a 24-hour gas station on Detroit’s East side. Unlike the Hollywood productions which simply moonlight in Detroit’s environs, Detroit Unleaded was made and cast entirely in Detroit, and features a number of first-time actors, including EJ Assi and Nada Shouhayib in the central romantic roles of Sami and Najlah.

Assi and Shouhayib shine onscreen, with great chemistry and romantic tension as two Lebanese youth trying to find their way to free choice and love.

Much like, “Clerks,” if you replaced crude stoner ruminations with reflection on the pain of self-made prisons, “Detroit Unleaded” also offers a slice-of-life perspective on the Arab-American community, which forms a huge piece of the Detroit metro area (in fact, the area has one of the highest concentrations of Arabs outside the Middle East).

Nashef keeps the tone unrelentingly light, even in handling sensitive issues around race relations, stereotyping and the gender politics of the Arab-American community—a credit to the writing, as well as the comedic delivery of Mike Batayeh in the role of Sami’s cousin, Mike, and a hilarious cameo from a transient character who claims, “I’m not a crackhead! I manage the parking lot!”

Overall, the film is beautifully done, with the feel of a lot being accomplished on a shoestring—few locations turned for maximum effect by artful cinematography and great turns by first-time actors and old-school veterans alike. Hats off to the whole “Detroit Unleaded” crew, and best of luck as they head out on the festival circuit.