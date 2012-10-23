Flat Pop 2: popular culture meets popular coffee in Hamtramck

This Saturday, October 20th, was the last day to catch “Flat Pop 2: Eclectic Boogaloo,” new work by Eric Iverson and Mary Iverson, on display at Café 1923 in Hamtramck.

“Flat Pop 2: Eclectic Boogaloo” is a team effort from Mary and Eric Iverson.

The show opened on September 9th, with an opening reception on September 14th, and was sponsored by HATCH: a Hamtramck Arts Collective. HATCH was founded in 2007 in order to support and represent artists based in Hamtramck, and has since grown to include over 50 members from around the country. Both “Flat Pop 2” and a group show at the HATCH Gallery (3456 Evaline, Hamtramck), were part of the weekend’s Hamtramck Neighborhood Arts Festival. The closing reception for the HATCH show, featuring new work by HATCH members Jide Aje, Carl Wilson, Kate Paul, Laura McIntyre, Bob Piatek, Chris Schneider, Jack Summers, Matt Feazell and Suzanne Baumann, takes place this coming Saturday, October 27th, from 6-9 p.m.

Works by Mary Iverson: “Ciphering Cat,” “The Thieving Hand” and “Queen of Hearts.”

“Flat Pop 2” was an eye-catching and appealing presentation, with the work of two artists that clearly share influences and aesthetics (as well as a last name), but still present individually distinct detailing and perspective. Some of the works by Mary Iverson included dimensional rhinestone elements (listed among her materials as “bling”) in pieces like “Queen of Hearts” and “The Thieving Hand,” while Eric Iverson’s work featured dots — large, spare dot-scapes, as in “Flower” or small, extremely detailed pointillism, comprising one of his small koi paintings.

“Flower” by Eric Iverson.

Two out of a trio of koi paintings by Eric Iverson.

These two elements seemed to combine in a piece called “Dotto,” a lovable character set against a background of large, colorful dots (though the piece is attributed to Mary Iverson alone).

“Dotto” by Mary Iverson.