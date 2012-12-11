“Happy Baby” gains momentum in brining a new filmmaking project to Detroit

Stephen Elliott is a writer and movie-maker with an online following that grows daily. In addition to seven published works of fiction, including his novel “Happy Baby” (2004) and his most recent, a “true crime memoir” called “The Adderall Diaries” (2009), he is Editor-in-Chief of the online literary magazine, The Rumpus.net. He supplements the Rumpus offerings with near daily emails to his server list, which has formed grassroots support for his effort to use Kickstarter to raise funding for the movie version of “Happy Baby,” which will shoot in Detroit early next year if the project reaches its goal. I had occasion to speak with Elliott during a recent scouting trip through Detroit, and have watched as his Kickstarter project inches closer by the hour to the $85,000 goal. In its final two days, the project could use support to gain funding and bring a movie project to Detroit with a director that truly appreciates the landscape, not just the tax kickbacks.