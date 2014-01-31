Higher education at N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art: “Do The Yale Thing”

“Bear Culture” by Caroline Wells-Chandler.

The latest action over at N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art is “Do The Yale Thing”—a group show featuring standout work by eighteen recent Yale MFA graduates, curated by Dexter Wimberly. The show opened Friday, January 24th, followed by a Curator & Artist Talk on Saturday, January 25th at 2 p.m.

The crowd gathers for Saturday’s Curator & Artist Talk; projected in the background, “Same Voices, Different Rooms,” by Tommy Kha, a spliced reel of Phillip Seymour Hoffman in phone conversation with himself.

Though attendance was likely hampered by the winter weather, those in attendance waxed enthusiastically on the show, which shows that Yale is right on point with the current trending toward both mixed media and ultra-dimensionality in contemporary art at the moment. Pieces were literally protruding from walls and piled up on the floor, and even the more figurative 2D work had an expansive quality, with subjects gazing directly out into the world through the frame, even occasionally going so far as to mash their faces against them. The mixture of textures, materials, and dimensions fits closely with N’Namdi’s overall aesthetic, and reminded me of Jonathan Rajewski’s debut show, “THERE IS NO HEAVEN FOR CONCEPTS,” which premiered at N’Namdi last March.

“Hold” by Wade McIntosh.

“Untitled #1” and “Untitled #2” by Amy Rinaldi.

“Policed” by Mario Moore.

“India: Himalayas/Ganezh/Lakshmi” by Howardena Pindell; collages folded into mountainscapes and other dimensional configurations.

Certainly, Fine Arts is not the first thing I think about when I consider Yale, and perhaps that’s the point to be made by this show. It certainly showcases a diverse range of talent, media, and perspectives, even coming out of such a traditionally rarefied environment as the Ivy League. Personal highlights may vary, but in general there is something to be found for everyone in “Do The Yale Thing,” which will run at the N’Namdi through March 21.

“Beth” and “Ellen” by Endia Beal.

“Self-portrait, Pao in purple robe with blue backdrop” by Par Houa Her.

Detail from “Gluttony” by Mark Thomas Gibson.

Upcoming at N’Namdi, the February Concert Series, which kicks off with the CutTime String Quartet, fronted by former DSO bassist/composer Rick Robinson, performing from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, February 8th.