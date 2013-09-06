Jonathan Toubin throws down at The Old Miami and a weekend preview

In the continuing motif of culture-seeking off the beaten trail, Sunday, Sept. 1 found me busting moves down at the Old Miami, for a special Detroit installment of the NY Night Train Soul Clap and Dance Off, presided over by DJ Jonathan Toubin. I was, of course, busting moves on the Fish Tales Williams classic pinball machine, but the majority of the action was on the dance floor, with locals and out-of-towners alike moved by the scorching soul sounds of the 1960s, or perhaps the $100 first prize for winner of the dance contest.

Detroit hits the floor!

The dance-off was a perfect celebration for the return of the New York-based Toubin, who was victim of a shocking accident in Portland, Ore. in early 2012, when a taxi cab driver suffered a seizure and ran him over as he lay in bed at the Jupiter Hotel. Toubin spent nearly a month unconscious, followed by months of intensive and difficult physical therapy to regain lost functions, so it was truly wonderful to see him back in action and packing the dance floor with his signature collection of 45s.

The Old Miami, a Detroit original and always a pleasure.

The Old Miami: 3930 Cass Avenue, Detroit; 313-831-3830; https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Old-Miami/94749862527

A reminder as you’re making plans—there are tons of great events going on this weekend! The evening, Friday, September 6, is the opening of the new exhibition at the MOCAD (a Knight Arts grantee), “Past is Present,” which will feature 16 new mural works drawing from images from Detroit’s history.

“The Battle of the Overpass” (1937, 2013), photograph by William Jones, painted by Lisa Poszywak. Image courtesy of the MOCAD

MOCAD: 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; www.mocadetroit.org

All day Saturday, September 7, from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. is the 2013 Dally in the Alley, with a full lineup of music on four stages, some of Detroit’s best-loved vendors, and all the motivation you need to spend the day in Midtown.

Dally in the Alley: Between Forest and Hancock, 2nd Ave and Anthony Wayne (aka 3rd), Detroit.

But save some time in the evening because Saturday, September 7, from 6-9 p.m., is the closing of Tsz Yan Ng’s installation work at 2739 Edwin Gallery.

Don’t miss the final opportunity to view the completed large-scale photographic weaving and speak with the artist about her process! Photo courtesy of 2739 Edwin