July 4th Weekend Preview: INCA & Concert of Colors

With Detroit’s firework festivities already behind us, many folks head out of town for the 4th of July holiday. For those staying close to Detroit, there is no shortage of arts and cultural events taking place over the long weekend. What began with a tune-up concert on June 29th, and kicked off officially on Thursday, the 4th is continuing through Sunday, July 7th: the 21st Concert of Colors, a free festival featuring tons of local and national acts at multiple locations, including the Scarab Club, the DIA, the MOCAD and the Max M. Fisher Music Center. A complete schedule of free events is available here: concertofcolors.com. With a line-up to diverse to detail here, the Concert of Colors promises to be a blowout event.

That’s not the only multi-location party in town, with the Institute of Neo-Connotative Action (INCA) presenting an exhibition by resident Jonathan Brewer, “Circle in the Proof,” which opens at INCA on Saturday, July 6th from 6-9 p.m., to be followed by a cassette release event and listening party/brunch at Trinosophes on Sunday, July 7th, from 2-6 p.m. The listening party will feature recorded work that complements the visual artwork he has produced during his INCA residency, a series of paintings without paint—a process involving ink stains and graphite traces on hand-sewn patchwork. For the musical work, Brewer asked local musicians, including radio personality Alex Trajano on drums, Erik Gustafson on guitar, Andrew Bishop on sax, and Tim Flood on bass to express themselves freely within a predetermined musical structure. The results will be up for appraisal at Trinosophes and the INCA exhibition will also remain open on Sunday.

Enjoy your holiday weekend with this freedom to choose your entertainment!