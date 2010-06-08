Knight Art Grants Go National Today

The Knight Foundation’s new nationwide arts initiative kicks off today as six arts groups in Charlotte receive the program’s first round of grants to enrich and engage their community.

Recipients range from the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art to WDAV Classical Public Radio (see complete grantee list below.) The grants aspire to spark conversations, celebrate the region’s diversity and strengthen established and emerging institutions.

‘All residents can become more engaged in their community through a vibrant arts scene,’ said Dennis Scholl, the Knight Foundation’s vice president/arts. ‘We looked at projects that could lift these organizations to the next level.’

In Miami, Scholl also leads the Knight Arts Challenge, a $40 million initiative to unite South Florida through the arts.