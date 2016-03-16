Last-minute tips for applying to the Knight News Challenge on Libraries

Can I submit a closed or private submission? Yes. To do so, please answer all the questions for the application (following the same guidelines and character limits) and send a PDF document titled “[Project Name], KNC: Libraries Closed Entry” to [email protected] before the deadline.

Can I apply from outside the U.S.? No. This News Challenge is limited to organizations that are based in the U.S. If you are a domestic organization working in partnership with international organizations or people, you are still eligible to apply. Please keep in mind that we are looking for applications that are, at least, replicable in the U.S. and will impact the field at large.

Can I edit my published application? Yes. Once you publish your application, it is viewable by the public, but can still be edited. We urge you to engage the community for feedback and make any changes you like. However, once the review process begins after the deadline, we cannot guarantee that your changes will be seen by the review team. Please make these changes as soon as possible.

How long can a grant period be and how much money does each project receive? Each winning idea will receive amounts from $200,000 to $500,000 for a grant period of one to two years. However, in addition to the winners of large amounts, we will identify a group of projects to receive seed funding of $35,000 through the Knight Prototype Fund for a term of six months.

How many winners are usually selected? We typically select eight to 10 main winners and eight to 12 prototype winners.

What parts of my budget will you fund? We will pay for what it takes to design, develop and implement your project, including marketing and travel. We do not fund overhead costs or administrative fees. For a list of things we aren’t looking for, visit this link.

My project is a partnership between multiple people and organizations. Do you want the submitter to be one organization, an individual or all of us? We don’t have a preference. Just please make mention of all the parties involved and assure that the email address associated with the submitter is the best way to contact you.