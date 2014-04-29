Living Green in the D! Preview: “Lean, Mean & Green,” and growing tomorrow’s Detroit

On Wednesday, April 30th, The Greening of Detroit will be hosting a future-building event, Living Green in the D!, which includes a screening of the film Lean, Mean & Green, a documentary by Carrie Lezotte that premiered at the Detroit Film Theatre on September 25, 2013, and was also included in the Freep Film Festival earlier this year.

Lean, Mean & Green serves as a response to the images of Detroit blight that tend to dominate the narrative of the city. The section of the film based in Detroit features some of the city’s key organizers in the urban agriculture movement, including Riet Schumak with Neighbors Building Brightmoor, Malik Yakini and D-Town Farm and Gary Wozinak of Recovery Park. The film was based on the book Reimagining Detroit, by Detroit Free Press reporter John Gallagher. Mr. Gallagher will be on hand at the event for discussion around the book and have copies for sale. The ‘Living Green in the D’ evening’s agenda includes the film screening, conversation, light food service and idea-building looking toward Detroit’s future.

“Reimagining Detroit” by John Gallagher.

Tickets are still available here. Get on board for the opportunity to see some of the great community-led revitalization efforts taking place all over the Midwest, and connect with others working to transform Detroit into a greener, healthier urban center.