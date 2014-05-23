“Living Images” by Manuel Mendive brings a vision of Cuba to N’Namdi Gallery

Saturday, May 17 was the opening for “Living Images,” a short-term retrospective of work by influential Cuban artist Manuel Mendive. A national treasure in his own country, Mendive’s work draws upon traditional Afro-Cuban imagery, and creates a powerful balance of texture, symbolism and palette.

“El equilibrio” (“Balance”).

Several distinct groups are discernible in the works on display, which span the years 2010-2014—triptychs, sculptures, black-and-white figurative paintings, and the powerful “Hacha de doble filo” (“Double Ax”) series, which seems to distill many of the recurring elements in Mendive’s arsenal.

Untitled #4 from the “Hache de doble filo” (“Double Ax”) series.

One of Mendive’s freestanding sculptural works.

Mendive demonstrates clear mastery of technique, materials and subject, reflective his 50-year career that has rooted him in the bedrock of the fine arts in Cuba. The work on display reveals a shuffling and reshuffling of his core imagery, which is drawn from Afro-Cuban religious tradition, and, in the words of gallery owner George N’Namdi, seeks to, “dismantle deeply ingrained beliefs about the valueless nature of diasporan art.”

Serie “Porque no me respondes?” #1 (“Why do you not answer?”) series.

The opening was followed by an artist talk with embedded performance on Wednesday, May 21, which featured local dancers that were hand-painted and directed (via translator) by the artist, bringing the imagery very literally to life (you can see an example in the video above, which does not feature Wednesday’s performance).

Early on at the Saturday night opening.

This powerful work remains on display through August 16, and is not to be missed by anyone with an appreciation for Afro-Cubanism or those interested in seeing the work of an artist at the very height of his abilities.