Making prints and printmakers at Ocelot Print Shop

Kinga Osz-Kemp (right) demonstrates a transparent process.

This week, over two sessions that took place February 4-5, Ocelot Print Shop held its first Screen Print 101 class of 2014. The two-day series led students through the basic printing process, beginning with design, moving through screen prep and exposure, practicing printing, and rounding out with cleanup. Beginners were carried through step-by-step process by Kinga Osz-Kemp and Bayard Kurth, two of the three Ocelot founding members, who shared generously of their combined decades of printing experience.

Kurth (far right) and Kemp (second from right) consult with students on the relative merits of Photoshop versus Illustrator.

Since forming in 2013, Ocelot is growing in collective power, with a panoply of equipment, materials and services available for one-time users or regular members, including t-shirt presses, flash-dryers and an ink bank—all of which the Screen Print 101 class was able to avail themselves.

An all ink-cluded experience!

From concept to t-shirt in two short days.

As always, the collaborative and jovial spirit of the Ocelot crew shone through, and this all-inclusive class is the perfect introduction to a new process, or a good way to test the offerings at OPS for a longer-term relationship. Upcoming events at the shop include “A Bright Spot on A Cloudy Day” art show, which has posted an open call for print-related art due by February 25.

Call for art at Ocelot Print Shop.

Ocelot will also be participating PRINT CITY: Detroit, the Mid America Print Council (MAPC) biennial conference, which will be coming to Detroit in September of this year. Stay posted, or drop by the Ocelot Print Shop for more details, at their Midtown location within the CCNDC offices.

Ready, set, pull!