“Metropolis” (2001) a stunning spectacle at the DFT

Tima is the robot girl at the center of Metropolis (2001).

On Sunday, October 27th, the Detroit Film Theatre screened the 2001 anime version of Metropolis, loosely based on the original 1927 German silent film of the same name, directed by Fritz Lang. Aside from the very basic character elements of a wealthy industrialist, his disaffected son, and a robot woman, the two movies have little in common, but both present a unique, somewhat dystopian view of a world with a massive gulf between the poor laboring class the uppermost echelon of wealth—it is sobering to think that such a message has only gained validity in nearly 100 years of societal and industrial “progress.”

The movie is packed with astoundingly detailed urban panoramic views.

Aside from turbulent politics, the contemporary Metropolis is less a triumph of emotional resonance than an absolutely breathtaking feat animation, which makes it a neat fit with the DIA’s special exhibition, “Watch Me Move,” an animation retrospective that touches all corners of this diverse and ambitious medium. Metropolis is a heady combination of hand-drawn and digital animation, with numerous stunning cityscapes playing out in the setting of a multi-level city with substrata that correlate with diminishing social status. Such a visually rich anime is a real treat to see in the big-screen environment of the DFT, giving viewers a chance to really appreciate the nuances of this extraordinary film; fans of animation should peruse the winter schedule for opportunities to see some great films on the big screen (personal shout-out for “The Iron Giant” on Sunday, November, 10th).

Digital animation in the background, with the foreground in hand-drawn style.

As is sometimes typical of even the best anime, characters can read more as caricatures than fully articulated “people.” Still, the movie reaches an emotionally satisfying climax, due largely to the impactful and startling incongruous use of Ray Charles’ “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” during the final dramatic sequence. A wonderful movie in a wonderful season of offerings.