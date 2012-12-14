MOCAD’s Monster Drawing Rally a monster opportunity for art investors

The event was a smash success, with a packed crowd in attendance to observe some of Detroit’s best-loved artists at work, and go home with an original piece to call their own. Art production became an assembly-line affair, with the corps of 90 artists working in three one-hour shifts to create a continuous flow of new creations, which were then sold off the wall almost as quickly as they were put into the market.

While the strength of the event lay in the generosity of these artists, volunteering their time and creativity to support an institution that extends itself to showcase the Detroit art community, it also provided an powerful microcosm within which to consider the commercial aspect of the art world. All art produced was put up for sale at a flat rate of $40. In the event that more than one patron wished to purchase a piece, a fair system of high-card draw was the rule, rather than the bidding war that would normally escalate in the case of high demand. The artists in attendance ranged in notoriety, with big names including Jerome Ferretti, letterpress artist Lynne Avadenka, and Andrew Kreiger (who currently has a solo show up at Public Pool in Hamtramck), but the rules of the market dictated that all art have the same monetary worth. Still, the event was visibly an overwhelming experience for some of the artists, unused to a mechanical process driving their creative expression, let alone its immediate commodification.