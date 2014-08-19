Ocelot Print Shop promotes the People’s Climate March

On Saturday, August 30th, Ocelot Print Shop will paste up a poster in support of climate change awareness, part of a nationwide campaign to spread the message about the People’s Climate March, which will take place in New York City on September 21st, 2014.

Information about the People’s Climate March. Photo courtesy of peoplesclimatemarch.org

The grassroots promotional effort was initiated by 350 and Just Seeds, an inter-state collective of printmakers that seeks to combine screenprinting, art and social justice. Members of the collective have designed and screened posters promoting the march, and have found volunteers to spearhead the wheatpaste campaigns in cities around the country. Here in Detroit, our own Ocelot Print Shop is orchestrating volunteers and locations willing to host the posters, beautiful works of art in their own right.

More artwork in support of the People’s Climate March. Photo courtesy of peoplesclimatemarch.org

The Labor Day weekend event will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 30th, with a demonstration of the wheatpasting technique, as Ocelot co-founder Kinga Kemp mounts the first four-piece poster and other related art elements. Volunteers are encouraged to attend, and can receive posters and mounting supplies of their own, to place posters in locations around the city. Anyone with public wall space willing to host a piece is also encouraged to contact Kemp at Ocelot, so a crew can be formed and dispatched to post your own piece of art with a social conscience.

Just Seeds contributor, hard at work on the four-piece poster. Photo courtesy of justseeds.org

Get in touch today, to host your own poster!

Already confirmed locations include Holding House at 4536 Michigan Avenue, where a crew headed by artist and CCS printmaking professor Andrea Eckert will be posting a piece. Anyone with an interest in volunteering, contributing related artwork, or offering a site for posting is encouraged to inquire via email to [email protected], or show up for the demonstration on Saturday, August 30th. What better way to celebrate the holiday weekend than to make a statement for change?