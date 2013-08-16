“Out With the Old” keeps things fresh at Library Street Collective

“The Chase Series” (2012) print triptych and powder coated steel statues by HACER.

“Out With The Old” is the newest show at Library Street Collective, a modern and contemporary art gallery that opened just last year in the burgeoning art district developing downtown between Woodward and Comerica Park. The gallery represents a wide array of artists, but focuses on those who have developed their visual presentation style through public art, including well-known streets artists such as REVOK and Tristan Eaton.

“3801 Martin” (2013), found object assemblage by REVOK.

A pair of untitled works by Tristan Eaton/Trustocorp.

“Out With the Old” is a large and long-running show that opened Saturday, August 3 and continues through October 1. It avails itself of the huge gallery space, which is comprised of a large storefront walk-in on Library Street and an adjacent second-floor space of several thousand square feet, still in the process of being finished.

Views from the second-floor extension space.

The show is extremely well-curated under the direction of Matt Eaton, who also flexes his curatorial chops as director and curator of the Red Bull House of Art, a residency program that opened its 5th cycle for display last week. The current show at LSC features more than 20 artists, but still manages a kind of visual cohesion that is difficult to achieve with so many different participants. Amongst its weaponry, the LSC aesthetic includes bright colors, cartoonish imagery—both original and remixed—and a meticulous collage and mixed-media style. Overall, a very strong and engaging show providing a lot of eye candy. Be sure to visit the upstairs gallery and leave yourself enough time to taste it all!

Meticulous painting and collage work by Jim Houser. “Things Fall Apart” (2013) and “Halves” (2013).

“Neon Reapers (With Skulls) Orange” (2013) by Richard Colman.