Paula Schubatis and Dessislava Terzieva wax art-domestic with FIBER UTIL

An open-house exhibition by the two artists features installations within their Hamtramck living/working space.

Mini-installations ranged all over the apartment.

In an open house event much in the spirit of the Hamtramck Neighborhood Art Festival, painter and fiber artist Paula Schubatis and multimedia collagist and sculptor Dessislava (Dessi) Terzieva opened their shared home/studio space, affectionately dubbed “Da Bedroom” for an installation of ongoing works, titled FIBER UTIL.

The two artists live in the apartment below, and work in the attic space.

The title refers to Schubatis’ fascination with “useful” materials, and her work’s continuous examination of the line between art and function. Terzieva is largely consumed at this time with detailed collage constructions that largely utilize ’60s-’70s era National Geographics as their source material. The artists met as residents in the most recent Red Bull House of Art, where their relationship evolved into a shared living/working space in Hamtramck. Though they still create work individually, the feel of the event was a celebration of the art built into life around their home, with many rooms featuring installations employing the functional objects of their everyday existence.

Weaver and sculptor Paula Schubatis.

One of Schubatis’ recent works, featured at the Red Bull House of Art, which incorporates experimental materials, such as caution tape.

A new painting in progress by Schubatis, showcasing her current focus on light rather than her previous wide range of color.

It has been interesting to watch Schubatis evolve to find her voice as an artist, with her painting evolving to a more limited palette from the rainbow motifs of her show at the 555 Gallery last year, and her weavings evolving during her time at the Red Bull House of Art to incorporate more off-base materials, such as caution tape. Even her business cards, created by hand on baggage labels that are a nod to her day job at the Detroit airport, indicate an irresistible urge to project art into her environment.

Dessi Terzieva in her attic workspace.

Terzieva’s work seeks to create dynamics between existing archival imagery and modern concepts, and indeed seems very much in conversation with another Hamtramck installation, “Heavy is the Head” over at Popps Packing. While Barr’s work is spare and understated, Terzieva creates playful and comdic juxtapositions, as in a recent series-in-progress that recasts the subjects of classic paintings as product placement spokespeople.

Some of Terzieva collage works in progress.