Preview: experimental psych and indie rock at PJ’s Lager House tonight

Tonight, January 4th, PJ’s Lager House will be kick-starting 2013 with a show featuring four bands: Lawnmower, Pistolbrides, Young Squares and New Centaur.

“Team Spirit” is the lead single off of the new Lawnmower album, released in November 2012.

Lawnmower, hailing from a number of Metro Detroit enclaves, is upbeat indie rock, and their set will presumably feature tunes off their new release “Whack Yer Brain,” the follow-up to 2010’s “Franchise Wings.”

“Witchcraft” is the follow-up to the 2010 single “Sleepwalking.”

Pistolbrides, from Grand Rapids, has an smooth sound, slightly slower-paced, and experimental, but still bright, even covering gloomier subject matter, as on the 2010 single “Sleepwalking.”

New Centaur: bring your appetite for psych.

New Centaur is Detroit-based, with an experimental sound and deeply psychedelic bent. They held the release for their recent record in December at Found Sound in Ferndale (you can see the show here).

Well, let’s find out together, shall we?

Young Squares are Detroit-based and have a strong local following. More on their sound cannot be offered by this blogger until they take the stage tonight. Overall, it promises to be an excellent show and high-energy crowd; a lot of bang for the $5 cover charge.