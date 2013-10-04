Preview: save your Saturday for the Hamtramck Neighborhood Arts Festival

This year’s HNAF is bursting at the seams with an all-day schedule of events.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th, with an opening performance at HenriettaHaus and continuing through to late night music events from 6-9 p.m., the 2013 Hamtramck Neighborhood Arts Festival is prepared to unleash for a roving art romp around the beloved city-within-a-city. The day’s activities include open studios, installations, numerous musical performances, Hamtramck history lessons (in the form of historic home movies by definitive local historian Greg Kowalski), and drop-ins on some of Hamtramck’s most beloved art and music venues. Saturday will also be the closing of “Natural Life” at 2739 Edwin, and the final chance to view this installation and 80-minute experimental documentary by Ivan Martinez and Tirtza Even. Filmmaker Even will be on hand for the 7 p.m. screening (please be conscious to attend on time; the viewing will begin promptly) to discuss the film, which deals with justice or lack thereof within the juvenile correctional system.

The opening night discussion panel for “Natural Life.”

2739 Edwin’s curator Steve Panton, who co-organizes the HNAF with Public Pool curator Steve Hughes, says in his admittedly potentially biased opinion, this is the best schedule so far, even better than last year’s, which was a resounding hit. The two galleries and their respective curators form the cornerstones of the festival, but the schedule of events reveals a far range and active involvement from the Hamtramck arts community, including a sound installation by 2013 Kresge Grant recipient Jon Brumit at Sound House (13181 Moran St., Detroit).

This is a special kind of event and great opportunity to see all the ins and outs of the art mecca that is Hamtramck! A map and complete schedule of events will be available at Public Pool or here: Hamtramck Neighborhood Arts Festival. While you’re in the area, don’t miss out on “Static: Paintings by Robert Sestok,” which opens in the evening at CAVE Gallery in the Russell Industrial Center.