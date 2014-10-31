Preview: Woodbridge worlds collide—Trumbullplex curates Alley Culture

Kitty-corner from each other on an unassuming stretch of Willis between Trumbull and Lincoln, the low-key art outpost Alley Culture and “Detroit’s sexiest anarchist collective,” known as Trumbullplex, have been coalescing talent and embracing alternatives since the early ’90s. Founded in 1995 by Sherry Hendrick and her husband, Alley Culture has quietly thrived off a combination of art and activism, the twin wellsprings of the culture at Trumbullplex, which became a collectively owned entity in 1993. As Hendrick puts it in AC News, V16 #1 (Fall 20414), “Perry Mallette, a life-long proponent and director of community theater, sold the house and theater on Trumbull in 1993 to a couple or three people who lived in the attic. He sold it as a Collective, meaning anyone who lived there, or in the future was accepted to live there by the Collective, was immediately a part owner. When Perry told his neighbors what he’d done, we were collectively surprised, but he was confident.” This relationship has come to bear beautiful fruit in the form of a group show at Alley Culture that has been collectively curated by members of Trumbullplex. The opening will take place tonight, Friday, October 31, starting at 7 p.m., and the show will run through November 22nd, with regular hours on Fridays and Saturdays at 3-6 p.m.