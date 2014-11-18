Preview: ZIPR Magazine, Detroit’s newest print monthly and gallery guide

ZIPR’s Gallery Guide, an in-depth resource for art in the downtown area.

There’s a new must-read for anyone with their finger on the quickening pulse of the Detroit art scene: ZIPR Magazine. The Zenith Index of Public Record (ZIPR) will debut with its inaugural issue this Friday, November 22nd, which includes an extensive Gallery Guide and map of Detroit art spaces, scorching photography, and profiles on some of Detroit’s legends an up-and-comers, including Gilda Snowden, Jerry Vile, Joe Gall and Michelle Tanguay.

Some of Detroit’s best-known and best-loved artists will be featured in the first issue, available Friday.

A word from ZIPR:

ZIPR Magazine is a new arts-focused monthly publication based out of Detroit. The Zenith Index of Public Record (ZIPR) strives to be the go-to-source for experiencing Detroit through Arts & Culture. Centered around an all-inclusive Detroit art gallery guide with neighborhood maps and locational pins, the core content of ZIPR is our artist features. Creating exclusive write ups of Detroit artists, we provide an in-depth look into their style and contributions to the city. Built by artists, for artists, ZIPR features an exclusive advertisement section specifically for Detroit-area talent to showcase their art. This is an affordable ad section designed to fit any artist’s budget. Distributors offer free ZIPR Magazines from our custom manufactured branded box. Our distribution locations are the Detroit galleries themselves along with choice partners and vendors who support arts in the city. Street Feed includes coverage of “The Belt” a new experimental space and art-filled alley behind the Z garage.

The magazine will be available through exclusive retail locations, including START Gallery, which also houses the publishing office. Co-founding editors include Jason Reed of START Gallery, and among the contributing writers, you may notice a certain Knight Arts blogger. Hang on until Friday for the debut of this exciting new art magazine, bound to turn up the volume on a city alive with artist doing what they do best.