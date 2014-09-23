Public Pool blows up the literary scene with a horror reading and future poets of Detroit

It’s the lit-loving scene at Public Pool artspace, with evidence of “The Last Record Shop” all over the walls.

A few of the non-sonic artworks on display for purchase (mostly).

Friday, September 19th was an evening of great literary antics and fanfare over at Public Pool artspace, with a reading by South African writer Lauren Beukes from her new novel, Broken Monsters, which is set in Detroit, and the announcement of the first Write-A-House grantee, poet Casey Rocheteau. Set against a backdrop of Public Pool’s current “Last Record Shop” group show, which features original album covers for imaginary bands, imagineered by a motley assortment of participants in Public Pool’s 2014 exhibition roster, Beukes captivated attendees with two short readings, including the opening chapter of her modern-day horror novel, which opens on a crime scene featuring a corpse that is a brutal fusion between boy and deer.

Beukes (left) in conversation with superfan Wayne State University film professor Steven Shaviro (left), the first to write about her work academically.

Buekes performed one of her readings solo, and shared another with one of the teenagers that brought her into the Masque Theater School, which features in the story.

The novel expands rapidly, following multiple perspectives that are drawn inextricably closer together as the seemingly other-worldly perpetrator of the crime begins to reach a fever pitch of gory “artmaking.” Those familiar with Detroit will recognize some signature settings, and those unfamiliar are treated to a backstage tour of Detroit environs that go beyond the train station.

Broken Monsters by Lauren Beukes.

The reading segued smoothly into Toby Barlow’s official announcement of the first Write-A-House recipient, and an impromptu Q&A led by Pulitzer-winning Detroit Free Press Editor Stephen Henderson, which Rocheteau improvised admirably.

Barlow (center) introduces Rocheteau (standing left), demanding they sing a duet.

By contrast, the on-the-spot interview with Henderson (center on mic) was the much less embarrassing option.

It will be interesting to see how the Write-A-House program, which has caught international press and attention countrywide, plays out in practice, but Ms. Rocheteau, who is relocating from Brooklyn after completing her Master’s thesis on the Black Panther Movement, seems well-equipped and eager to create her own perspective on Detroit. We look forward to seeing her shine.

Welcome, Casey, and thanks to Lauren for traveling so far to meet her fans! As always, excellent work to the whole Public Pool and Write-A-House teams for continuing to find new ways to artistically engage the community. Keep your eyes open and Saturday, October 11 free for the 2014 Hamtramck Neighborhood Art Festival, a great time to get the full scope of the Hamtramck scene!