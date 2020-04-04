Resources for navigating the CARES Act
Many organizations are seeking information on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and how to apply for relevant relief programs. Please consult the following for more information.
- Independent Sector has built a navigator to help nonprofits applying for these relief funds. Their next webinar is April 9 and will cover what’s next in relief opportunities for for nonprofits.
- The Council on Foundations has a resource guide with important information for nonprofits, including details of a new above-the-line charitable deduction and increased percentage limitations for charitable contributions by individuals and corporations.
- The National Council of Nonprofits has recorded a webinar with detailed information on all of the loan and grant offerings.
- For nonprofit newsrooms, the Institute for Nonprofit News has resources on the parts of the CARES Act that apply to charitable nonprofits, as well as providing roundtable discussions just for INN members.
- For arts organizations, Americans for the Arts outlines not only the loan and grant programs, but how much money has been appropriated for a variety of arts institutions and how aid is expanded for artists, freelancers and gig economy workers. AFTA will also be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, April 8 at 3 p.m. ET, on how the CARES Act may benefit artists and arts organizations.
See below for recordings of Knight-supported webinars on the CARES Act. We will continue to post reliable information here as the situation develops.
Webinar: Paycheck Protection Program with FMA
To answer questions on relief programs related to the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Knight engaged consulting firm FMA to host an interactive webinar on the subject.