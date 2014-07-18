Shakespeare in Detroit lightens up mid-summer with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

A packed crowd made camp in New Center Park, to assure themselves space for the show.

Very apropos of the season, and much in line with their mission of site-specific, Detroit-based Shakespeare performance, Shakespeare in Detroit staged the Bard’s timeless comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” as dusk fell over New Center Park on Saturday, July 12th.

Artistic Director Sam White introduced the show and reminded the crowd to engage in their 2014-15 season fundraising effort.

The cast ably dispatched this oft-quoted and much beloved romantic comedy, which jumps between three plotlines that intersect within the setting of a magical forest outside fictional Athens. Two pairs of lovers, a cast of rough tradesmen gathering to rehearse a play-within-the-play, and a lovers’ dispute between the King and Queen of the fairy kingdom, all play out over a whimsical two-act romp, which hinges especially heavily on the comedic force of Helena, a slighted lover who has the tables turned on her, and Nick Bottom, misguided egotist of the ‘Pryamus and Thisbe’ production that takes place during the play (and provides one of the single most hilarious scenes therein), who comes to have his head temporarily replaced by that of an ass. These standout roles were augmented by a stellar supporting cast, many doubling down on their roles, to provide neat symmetry between Theseus, Duke of Athens, and Oberon, the Fairy King, Hippolyta, bride-to-be of Theseus, and Titania, Fairy Queen, and the double-cast of supporting mechanicals and fairies.

The Lovers’ rant, rage, and romance, observed by Oberon and Puck.

An showdown between fairy entourages.

The mechanicals address their creative differences; perhaps Shakespeare’s dig at the egoism of actors.

This marks the first run of a comedy by Shakespeare in Detroit, and it is to be followed by one of Shakespeare’s classic tragedies, “Romeo and Juliet.” The tale of star-crossed lovers will be performed on Saturday, July 26th, but the only way to know the secret location of the play is to sign up for updates at signup.shakespeareindetroit.com.

